The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) in partnership with the Centre for Investigative Journalism, London (CIJ) last week held a three-day media workshop on climate change for journalists and policy analysts in Nigeria.

The training was held in Lagos State from 15 to 17 August. The CJID said it was aimed at strengthening the capacity of the media and civil society to carry out deep and impactful reporting as well as advocacy around issues related to environmental sustainability and climate change.

The Project Coordinator, Daniel Whyte, said access to quality information and capacity building are requisite tools for the media to fulfil its role in the drive for climate action.

“Through this fellowship, we aim to improve the skills and capacity of journalists and more importantly improve the quality of conversations on climate change in the country,” he said.

The Lagos training is the first in a series of training planned for participants in English-speaking West Africa.

“We are excited about the outcome of this initial training and strongly believe this project will engender insightful discussions on climate change in the lead up to COP27 which will be held in Egypt later this year,” Mr Whyte added.

READ ALSO:

Climate change is a long-term shift in normal weather and temperature conditions, believed to be caused by human activities such as carbon emissions and fossil fuel burning. It poses a big threat to livelihoods as it affects almost all sectors of the global economy.

Currently, the world is moving towards limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees through different climate action plans such as reduction in fossil fuel usage, and climate-smart interventions in agriculture, among others.

The training was organised to provide a platform for journalists and researchers to learn, interact and share ideas on ways to promote effective climate change communication in Nigeria.

One of the participants, Temitope Bademosi, a journalist with TVC, described the training as enlightening and engaging.

“The topics we have been discussing are relevant to the climate discussion. It is a wakeup call on the role that we as journalists must play in amplifying climate issues,” she said.

Bamidele Olajide, a participant and a researcher at the University of Lagos, thanked the organisers. He said they successfully extended the frontiers of knowledge of climate change with the training.

Adeolu Adekola, a project manager at CIJ, the funding partner, said through the training, journalists and researchers will be able to investigate and expose wrongdoings as well as craft meaningful stories on climate change-related issues.

“We are excited by the quality of journalists and researchers in the fellowship and by their innovative ideas. We can’t wait to see the agenda-setting work they will be doing in the lead-up to Africa COP27,” The Executive Director of CJID, Tobi Oluwatola, said.

Selected participants from the workshop will receive funding to produce in-depth reports and policy analyses on climate change issues, impacts and solutions in the West African sub-region.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.