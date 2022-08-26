A PREMIUM TIMES’ journalist, Mariam Ileyemi, has been selected for the Inequality Reporting Fellowship of the Africa Centre for Development Journalism (ACDJ).

Ms Ileyemi was selected alongside nine other journalists from various media organisations across Nigeria, out of 293 applications.

The fellowship, according to a statement issued by ACDJ and signed by Adeolu Adekola, commenced with a two-day residential training workshop held in Lagos from 7 to 10 August.

The statement quoted the organisation’s Board Chair and former Africa Regional Director for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Bunmi Makinwa, that data-based development journalism should ask questions and provide relevant answers.

Mr Makinwa said; “This (the fellowship) is about journalism, about development, about population, about inequalities and data. It is about putting the nexus of these elements together and the Africa Center for Development Journalism is one that queries a lot of the economic, social, governance and policy issues around us and is asking: What are the deficits in human development? Where are these gaps? Why do they exist? What are the implications? Who is responsible for the gaps? What should be done?”

About the training

ACDJ said the training workshop was organised under its Sub-National Development Data Accountability Reporting Project, which, it noted, is focused on building the capacity of journalists to report on inequality at state and local government levels.

The organisation said participants were taken through different modules such as multiple inequalities and sub-national development data reporting; fundamentals of, or best practice for investigative journalism; how gender-based violence impacts inequality – what journalists should know; fundamentals of, or best practice for news reporting and sources; key principles of gender equality– what journalists should know; and fundamentals or best practice for use of Freedom of Information (FoI).

The sessions, the statement added, were facilitated by seasoned resource persons including the Programme Officer for Gender, Racial and Ethnic Justice at the Ford Foundation, Olufunke Baruwa; the Executive Director, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Dayo Aiyetan, and his counterpart at Media Career Services, Lekan Otufodunrin.

ACDJ said also on hand were the Deputy Executive Director, Women Advocates and Research Documentation Centre (WARDC), Emmanuela Azu; the Executive Director, Media Rights Agenda (MRA), Edetaen Ojo; former Online Editor, Punch Newspaper, Adesola Ayo-Aderele, and ACDJ’s Executive Director and Editor-in-Chief, Rotimi Sankore.

The organisation said prior to the workshop, it had also held an Editors Roundtable in collaboration with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) “to share data findings on how inequality at sub-national levels impacts significant national issues such as insecurity and the ongoing education crisis.”

About the fellowship

“The ACDJ’s Inequality Reporting Fellowship is part of the collaborative media partnership supported by the MacArthur Foundation through the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism,” the statement noted.

It further said 293 applications were received from across Nigeria but that the 10 selected journalists are from BBC, The Cable Newspaper, Channels Television, Daily Trust Newspaper, Punch Newspaper, PREMIUM TIMES, TVC News, and Platform Times.

“The selected journalists will be supported to investigate and publish/broadcast data-based reports on various inequalities related to Economic Inequality, Gender, Income, Fragility or Insecurity, Health, Political Representation, Sexual and Reproductive Health, Energy, and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs),” ACDJ said.