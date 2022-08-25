Some communities along Calabar-Itu Highway have demanded the payment of compensation or they would stop work on the ongoing dualisation of the highway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the communities made this demand at a news conference in Calabar, Cross River State, on Wednesday.

The communities said several of them had been rendered homeless by the road dualisation, while many had lost their means of livelihood.

They accused the federal government of using the “divide-and-rule method” in the payment of compensation to the affected people on the highway.

The Clan Head of Okpokom, Nya Asuquo, who spoke on behalf of the aggrieved communities, said non-payment of compensation was delaying the progression of work on the road that linked Cross River to Akwa Ibom State.

He said efforts by the federal government to shift the payment of compensation to the state governments would not augur well for the ongoing construction work.

“It is pertinent to note that in the same contract of the road project, particularly in the portion awarded to Julius Berger, work is progressing smoothly, the compensation was paid and handled by the federal government, and not state.

READ ALSO:

“Why will the same federal government hands-off compensation on the same road project in the portion awarded to other contractors?” He asked.

Mr Asuquo, a former member of the House of Representatives, said the failure to pay compensation to the other affected persons has turned them into beggars.

According to him, “The people of Mbiabo Ikot Offiong and others where the project traverses have been rendered homeless and their means of livelihoods destroyed without provision of an alternative since the contractor, Sematech Construction moved to the site and started clearing without payment.

“We demand compensation that is due to be paid to the affected communities, particularly the Mbiabo Ikot Offiong axis from Okpokom River to Itu Bridge.

“This is where records are available on the level of means of livelihood that have been destroyed and the people are roaming around homelessly.

“Our prayer is simple: the federal government in one policy of the government should not apply differently in the same country to the same citizens.

“The right thing should be done; compensation should be paid before work can continue,” he said.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, during a recent inspection of the construction work on the highway, expressed concern that encroachment into a right of way was hindering the progress of work on the project.

The minister, represented by the Director, Construction and Rehabilitation in the ministry, Folorunsho Esan, said that aside from the challenges of the right of way, the ministry had overcome the issue of funding for the project.

He had stated that it was now the duty of the state governments to help resolve the issues of right of way where a federal road project was being constructed.

The minister had appealed to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River to help resolve the Itu-Odukpani Road dualisation so that the contractor could complete the work on schedule.

The federal government, in December, released N185 billion for the dualisation of the road.

The dualisation was divided into three sections and the contract was awarded to Julius Berger PLC, China Civil Engineering Construction Company and Sermatech Nigeria Limited.

(NAN)