Police in Edo State have killed a suspected kidnapper and arrested three suspected cult members in different operations in the state.

A police spokesperson in the state, Jennifer Iwegbu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Benin City.

Ms Iwegbu, an assistant superintendent of police, said the police also rescued a victim of kidnapping in the state.

The victim, Austine Adoghe, she said, was rescued unhurt and taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

The police were combing the bush for possible arrest of fleeing members of the gang, she said.

“Following a kidnapping incident by some gunmen along the Uluoke axis, operatives of the command swung into action, mobilised, in collaboration with vigilantes and hunters.

“They embarked on rigorous bush combing for possible rescue of the victim and arrest of the suspects.

READ ALSO:

“This yielded results today when the suspected kidnappers were trailed to their hideout and on sighting the operatives, the kidnappers opened fire on them, which led to a gun duel.

“The superior firepower of the operatives made the hoodlums abandon their victim and escaped into the forest with various degrees of gunshot injuries, one of the hoodlums was neutralised in the process,” she said.

The spokesperson said the police recovered one locally made cut-to-size gun and two live cartridges.

The police said they arrested three suspected cultists along Four Junction, Evbuotubu, in Benin.

According to Ms Iwegbu, the suspects were arrested while attacking two persons in the area.

The names of the arrested suspects are Friday Ediare, Odion Otoghile and Otamere Oghogbe.

“The trio confessed to being members of the dreaded Eiye Confraternity who were out looking for members to initiate into their cult group.

“Investigation is ongoing with the aim of arresting other members,” she said.

(NAN)