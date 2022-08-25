Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State said his state is locked down for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

While featuring as a guest on “Journalists Hangout” a current affairs programme on TVC, on Wednesday, Mr Masari dismissed the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, as an unknown quantity and said Mr Tinubu will sweep the state in the February 2023 election.

“I don’t know Obi. How many Katsina people know Obi? I”, he said about the prospects of the former Anambra governor.

“Who is better than Tinubu? We are talking of a presidential candidate of Nigeria that cuts through all barriers—tribal, regional and religion, name it.”

Asked if the Katsina people had bought into the Tinubu project, Governor Masari said: “Tinubu will be the next president Insha Allah. Katsina people have bought into it. The people know his role in 2015 when President Buhari was elected into office. They know his role in 2019 when Buhari was re-elected. We the people of Katsina are not ingrates”, Mr Masari added.

Asked if Abubakar Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will upset Mr Tinubu in the state, the governor said: “Atiku is a formidable force, but Tinubu is a greater force. Atiku is a veteran of election contests and a veteran loser. He will lose again.”

According to a statement released on Thursday by the Media and Publicity Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign, Mr Masari said the problems of insecurity affecting some sections of the state would not affect the outcome of the 2023 election.

“APC is still the party to beat. Insecurity is not only a Nigerian problem. Niger is not secure. Mali is not secure, Central Africa is not secure. There is a global insecurity problem”, he explained.