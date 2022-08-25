The police in Lagos State have confirmed the killing of a police inspector by gunmen on Wednesday in the Coker Aguda area of Lagos.

The spokesperson for the command, Benjamin Hundeyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that the inspector was inside a tricycle when he was shot.

The spokesperson, however, said the command had commenced an investigation to track and arrest the gunmen.

Mr Hundeyin said the tricycle driver was arrested for questioning after the incident, but released with an instruction to appear again on Thursday to assist with the investigation.

The image maker said that the inspector was posted to a bank, but that the incident didn’t happen at his duty post.

“He had left and was going somewhere inside a tricycle. He actually hired the tricycle and was the only passenger.

“He was attacked, shot and his service pistol taken away. It happened in the afternoon around 3.00 p.m., he died in the night,” the spokesperson said.

He said the identity of the deceased would only be revealed after contacting his family members. (NAN)