The Director of Strategic Communication of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Alake, has said there is no basis for comparing the pedigree of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, with that of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Mr Alake stated this during an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday.

He said Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, trails behind Mr Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, when the antecedents of both presidential candidates are considered.

“If you put all the antecedents of the candidates on a table, Obi will trail far behind the others. There is no basis for comparison between Obi and Tinubu. The difference is clear. It’s like that between the fluke and the substance.

“In terms of track record of performance as a governor, in terms of leadership, social engineering, and mental development, Tinubu is an embodiment of all the leadership qualities for a country eager to develop,” he said.

Mr Alake described Mr Obi’s supporters as mere “social media warriors” who will will not translate their support to votes.

According to him, Mr Obi’s support base, popularly referred to as “Obidient,” is a product of pent-up anger, noting that social media will not determine the outcome of 2023 presidential election.

He said it would be erroneous to judge Mr Obi’s popularity based on social media popularity.

“The population of the social media warriors will not necessarily translate into votes, especially among rural dwellers.

“We all have opinions as Nigerians on how things should be or ought to be. This is what is being aggregated on social media. But social media will not determine the 2023 election,” Mr Alake said.

The 2023 presidential race is bracing up to be a four-horse race between Messr Tinubu and Obi, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Mr Obi is currently enjoying a strong wave among the youths, particularly on social media. However, many have dismissed his chances to win the election due to lack of strong political structure.