The wife of Kebbi State Governor and the Chief Executive Officer of Medicaid Cancer Foundation, Zainab Bagudu, has been inducted as a fellow of the African Institute of Public Health Professionals (AIPHP) for her contributions to the fight against cancer in Nigeria.

According to a statement obtained on Wednesday, Mrs Bagudu was inducted into the fellowship on Sunday, at an event held in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

The institute said the honouree was inducted following her outstanding contributions which it noted have propelled significant innovation and progress in public health and cancer care within Nigeria and beyond.

Speaking at the event, the Registrar of the institute, Ayodele James, said she was made a fellow after going through her works and services to humanity.

Mr James said Mrs Bagudu has spent the last 17 years advocating cancer control in Nigeria.

“In addition, she brought her experience as a paediatrician to the role of First Lady of Kebbi in 2015,” he said.

He said her efforts also led to an increase in immunisation coverage in Kebbi State from 17 per cent in 2015 to 85 per cent in 2022.

About AIPHP fellowship

Induction into the fellowship is a significant milestone in a public health professional’s career, where accomplishments are honoured by colleagues within and outside the profession.

The institute said fellows are selected based on their remarkable contributions and impact to improve the health of people everywhere.

“This year, six members have been awarded this honour by AIPHP because of their scientifically or socially distinguished efforts to advance public health in Nigeria,” the statement reads.

Mrs Bagudu’s remarks

In her acceptance speech, Mrs Bagudu pledged to continue to put more effort into the works, especially in the cancer control space.

“We have to acknowledge the great role public health plays in strengthening our health care system. For me, as a clinician, advocate, and a mother, public health will always be a frontline issue where I must continue to play a role,” she said.

She noted that cancer burden is a public health emergency, hence policymakers must recognise it to improve cancer awareness and early diagnosis.

Ms Bagudu is recognised for her works in the fight against cancer especially as related to women and children.

In his remarks, Kebbi State’s Commissioner for Health, Jafar Mohammed, said it is an honour to witness what he described as a great accomplishment.

Mr Mohammed, also a fellow of the institute, enumerated the achievements of the state government in the fight against cancer.