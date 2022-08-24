The EFCC has arraigned arraigned Lucky Uchechukwu Ndukwe, a Manager with Cubana Group, on charges of conspiracy and money laundering.

He was arraigned alongside Precious Omonkhoa Ofure before the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, according to a statement by EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Wednesday.

The commission said Mr Ndukwe, also known as Cubana Prime Minister, and Mr Ofure were arrested recently by its operatives, “following credible intelligence received about their involvement in the fraudulent activity”.

The commission said items recovered from them include $164, 000, iPhone mobile devices and laptops.

“Guilty” and “non-guilty” pleas

During their arraignment on Wednesday, Mr Ndukwe “pleaded not guilty”, while Mr Ofure pleaded “guilty” to the charges.

Consequently, the prosecution counsel, M.K.Bashir, reviewed the facts of the case and prayed that the defendant, Ofure, be sentenced accordingly.

‘Guilty’ defendant jailed

Delivering judgment, the judge, O. A Fadipe, found Mr Ofure guilty and sentenced him to three years imprisonment on two counts of conspiracy and money laundering, with an option of fine in the sum of N2 million and 100 hours of community service.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture of all the items recovered from the convict.

Cubana manager to face trial

Counsel for Mr Udukwe, Chuks Arubalaeze, told the court about an application for bail on behalf of his client.

Mr Fadipe granted Mr Udukwe bail in the sum of N5 million, with two sureties in like sum.

The judge also ordered the remand of Mr Udukwe in the correctional facility pending the perfection of his bail conditions and adjourned the case until 28 October for commencement of trial.