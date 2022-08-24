The Nigeria Customs in Ogun State have impounded two trucks loaded with foreign parboiled rice.

The trucks, which have the Dangote logo inscribed on them, were intercepted separately while carrying a total of 303 of 50kg bags of smuggled rice.

While one of the trucks with registration number EkY 971 YE was intercepted along Ibese road in the Yewa North local government area of the state with 75 bags concealed within bags of cement, the other with BCH 531 XA was arrested along Lafenwa area of Abeokuta, with 228 bags of rice.

This was made known Tuesday, during a press conference addressed by the Ogun 1 Area Controller, Bamidele Makinde, at Idiroko border.

It will be recalled that on 6 May 2021, the command seized an articulated vehicle loaded with 600 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, reportedly owned by Dangote Cement Company.

Also on 27 June the command impounded two trucks with Dangote logo on them.

A Dangote company spokesperson had said that a lot of the trucks with the company’s logo impounded for illegal activities no longer belong to the company.

Mr Makinde did not clarify if the trucks belonged to the company.

He said the command had seized a total of 3,154 bags of rice in the month of July.

Other exhibits seized include; 150 used compressors, 14 vehicles, 153 bales of used clothes, 79 sacks of used shoes, 111 cartons of frozen foods, 18,100 litres of PMS among others.

“I must emphasize that this would not have been possible without the inspiration and sterling leadership of the CGC, Col Hamid Ali (rtd).”

Mr Makinde also warned criminal elements in the state to steer clear of smuggling activities, threatening that the command is resolute to suppress smuggling acts among other illicit activities inimical to the economic growth of the country.

The customs boss, however, assured legitimate business owners in the state of maximum cooperation for trade facilitation.

He also promised to ensure a cordial relationship with the people through timely corporate social responsibilities.

“Aside from the proactive operations in checking illicit trade in Idiroko Border, the Command also engages in non-kinetic activities whose objective is to make the area conducive for economic activities to thrive.”