Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Tuesday swore in seven new commissioners and a Deputy Chief of Staff, charging them to efficiently utilise resources in their care towards ensuring the realisation the administration’s goals.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, and had in attendance some top government functionaries

The new commissioners are Oludotun Taiwo (Forestry); Ganiyu Hamzat (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs); Motunrayo Adeleye-Oladapo (Culture and Tourism); Oladimeji Oresanya (Environment); Olufemi Ilori Oduntan (Special Duties and Inter -Governmental Affairs); Abayomi Hunye (Community Development and Cooperatives) and Jamiu Odetoogun (Rural Development).

The former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, was sworn in as the new Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor.

Mr Abiodun charged the new appointees to always be conscious that the responsibility of taking the state to an unprecedented height rests on their shoulders.

He admonished them to be accountable to the people, and ensure that they remain connected to them as ambassadors of the present administration’s policy of inclusiveness.

“Both the old and the new members of the state executive council should ensure that the resources of the state put in their care are efficiently utilized, you should always be conscious of the fact that the responsibility of taking our dear state to an unprecedented height now rests squarely on your shoulder,” he said.

“You must understand the fact that you are henceforth accountable to the people, you must remain connected to them as a worthy ambassadors of our administration’s policy of inclusiveness, fairness, accountability, transparency, equity,

“Justice and obedience to the rule of law. Your action and performance should sternly help our state to blossom, grow well and make our people thrive, these appointments are therefore a call to service.”

The governor, however, thanked the Ogun State House of Assembly for the comprehensive background check and timely approval of the nominees.

While responding on behalf of the new appointees, Mrs Ilori-Oduntan acknowledged the governor for the opportunity to serve the people of the state, affirmed their commitment towards the success of the present administration in the state.