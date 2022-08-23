The police in Lagos have arrested some cultists captured in a CCTV camera hacking a rival to death at a restaurant in Lagos.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in Lagos, in a statement on Tuesday, said the suspects committed the crime in the Alapere area of Lagos on 7 July.

The police said one Jamiu Rasheed, 22, and Sheriff Module, 26 committed the crime. Another member of the gang, Emmanuel Samson was also arrested.

“Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a suspected cultist, Jamiu Rasheed, aged 22, who was captured on CCTV on July 7, 2022, hacking and shooting to death one Akinola Ayegbusi, a rival cult member at a restaurant in the Alapere area of Lagos state,” the statement reads.

“Investigations revealed that Jamiu has been a member of Klansman Confraternity since 2017 and has participated in the killing of two other rival cultists. Investigation into the crime also led to the arrest of the armourer of the group, one Sheriff Module, aged 26, who was found with two locally made pistols; and one other cultist, Emmanuel Samson.

“Sheriff who was also part of the killing confessed that it was carried out to avenge the death of their leader who was killed by the Eiye Confraternity on November 23, 2021.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing cultists. Suspects will be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations.

CCTV

The CCTV camera captured some people running helter-skelter within a restaurant due to what was happening outside.

Moments later, a man who would later be identified by the police as Akinola Oyegbusi ran inside the restaurant in an attempt to escape some men wielding a gun and machete.

But unfortunately, he was chased and killed.