The police in Lagos State have arrested the civil engineer handling a project where an overhead water tank fell and killed two persons on Sunday.
Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in Lagos, confirmed the arrest on Tuesday.
He advised members of the public against the use of unqualified engineers.
“Do not use unqualified engineers.
“A water tank in a building under renovation fell through the roof of an adjoining building, instantly killing two brothers, leaving their mother and one other person injured.
“The engineer is in our custody. Investigation is ongoing,’’ Mr Hundeyin said.
Ibrahim Farinloye, Zonal Coordinator, Southwest at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed to NAN on Monday that a water tank mounted on a scaffold fell and killed two persons at Ladi Lak, Bariga area of Lagos.
Mr Farinloye explained that the tank fell from a two-storey building onto a bungalow next door, resulting in the death of an adult male and a child, while two others sustained injuries.
He said that the injured were taken to the hospital by community leaders in Bariga before the arrival of emergency responders.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999