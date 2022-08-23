A joint operation of the police and hunters in Osun State has rescued 13 passengers kidnapped along the Osogbo-Ilesa road.

It was gathered that the passengers boarded an 18-seater commercial bus traveling to Ilesa at a garage in Osogbo around 1:25 p.m. on Sunday.

But, unknown to them, five of the passengers were kidnappers.

While the bus had moved for about a few minutes, the kidnappers pulled out their guns and ordered the driver to stop.

Ewaoluwa Oluwatoyin, one of the rescued passengers, said the kidnappers forced them into the bush and took their valuables.

Mrs Oluwatoyin noted that the kidnappers escaped through the bush and left them when they heard the sound of the police van siren.

“I went to Ilesa garage in Osogbo to board a bus going to Ilesa. When I got there, I met five men with some ladies inside the bus,” she said.

“When the bus was full, the driver started the journey but on getting to a spot on the road, one of the men told the driver to stop for him to urinate,” she said.

“The driver parked and when they got down, they asked others inside the bus if we were not going to come down and urinate. We told them we are matured to know if we want to urinate or not,” she added.

Mrs Oluwatoyin said one of the kidnappers informed the driver that the vehicle tyre had gone flat.

“The driver got down and the other people on the bus also came down. As soon as we alighted from the bus, the men brought out guns and asked us to move inside the bush,” she said.

“We trekked for some minutes inside the bush until the men stopped us and asked us to bring out whatever valuables we had with us. After that, they forced us inside the bush. We heard the siren of the police and this scared the gunmen. They ran away and left us there.”

Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the incident.

Mrs Opalola said the passengers were rescued by the police and hunters within the area.

“We rescued the passengers from kidnappers with the help of hunters. The passengers were forced into the bush at the boundary of Osogbo/Ilesha but were found at Brewery area in Ilesa,” Mrs Opalola said.