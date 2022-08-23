The All Progressives Congress (APC) North-west Youth Leader, Abdulhamid Mohammad, has urged Igbos in Nigeria to vote for the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 general elections.

Mr Mohammad made the appeal on Tuesday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

He said the call became necessary considering what the APC presidential candidate did for the Igbos in Nigeria.

According to him, no other presidential candidate has done what Mr Tinubu did for the Igbos.

“It is time for them to pay back by voting massively for him in the upcoming general elections,” he said.

Mr Mohammad described Mr Tinubu as a “detribalised” leader, adding that when the Igbos “left the South-east in droves, they were welcomed into Lagos” by Mr Tinubu, who was then the state governor.

The APC youth leader added that the APC presidential flag bearer gave the Igbos “an avenue to flourish” in their various businesses.

“Unlike in the South-east where traders are forced to sit at home by hoodlums, the blueprint laid by Tinubu made Lagos a conducive atmosphere for the Igbos to conduct their businesses without any hindrance.

“Tinubu ran an inclusive government and was among the pioneer governors who started appointing non-indigenes as state executives, as many Igbos have benefited from such administrative initiatives.

“He appointed an Igbo man from Anambra State, Ben Akabueze, as commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget for eight years from 1999 to 2007,” Mr Mohammad said.

(NAN)