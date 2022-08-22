A member of the Ogun State House of Assembly representing Ijebu North II State Constituency, Dare Kadiri, has said that despite being a member of the ruling APC, he will not support the re-election bid of Governor Dapo Abiodun in 2023.

He spoke when the PDP governorship candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu, paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Ago-Iwoye, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

Mr Kadiri was the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly until he was impeached in March 2021 over alleged misconduct.

Mr Kadir, a former ally of the governor, said he fell out with him when Mr Abiodun allegedly told him that “he doesn’t trust him and would not support his political aspirations.”

Speaking during the visit, Mr Kadiri said his opposition to Governor Abiodun’s re-election was in the best interest of his constituency.

The lawmaker explained that though he remained in the ruling party, he would rather partner with any candidate among opposition parties that is sincerely prepared to engender good governance and accommodate the collective interests of his people.

READ ALSO:

Mr Kadiri said although his constituency consists of five wards, all the state government projects, except for a two-kilometre road, had been zoned to the hometown of the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi.

He added that despite working for the emergence of the incumbent governor, his constituency has been marginalised in terms of political appointments, projects, and other dividends of democracy.

He also accused the governor of failing to properly handle the crisis rocking the state APC, noting that a lot of party members were currently disgruntled and disaffected by the governor’s leadership style.

“The main concern of everybody is about the progress of Ogun State and to have a better and much desired Ogun State,” said Mr Kadiri.

“The consideration should not be about a party but about credible personality like what we have in Ladi Adebutu. This is a person that is not controversial, his certificate is not controversial. He was never involved in any scandal.

“Anybody that is hiding something will have a lot of things to cover up. I will not support Governor Dapo.

“I have seen and read a lot of things on the social media that we are decamping. No, we are not decamping. Concerning the issue on the ground, party doesn’t really matter now. We want to look at personality because this is about the collective interest of Ogun State.”

On his part, Mr Adebutu said the people of the state have another opportunity in 2023 to correct the mistake they made by electing Governor Abiodun in 2019.

The PDP candidate argued that the governor had performed poorly and lowered the bar of governance over the last three years, stressing that well-meaning people across party lines must work together to salvage the state.

“In the area of security, our governor has failed. In education, he has failed. In agriculture, he has failed. Name any sector. The only thing he has done is to rehabilitate federal roads because he would get refunds.

“There is nothing wrong for somebody to make a mistake. But if one makes a mistake, one should be ready to correct it. This is a golden opportunity to correct our mistakes. The people of Ogun State must correct their mistake and elect a new governor in 2023.”

Mr Adebutu, who was accompanied by some PDP chieftains, apparently visited the lawmaker’s residence to woo him and his supporters ahead of next year’s gubernatorial election in the state.

Those in his entourage included a former Deputy Speaker, Tola Banjo, former Commissioner for Community Development, Lekan Tejuoso, former Sagamu Local Government Chairman, Daisi Akintan, Tele Ogunjobi, Bola Kalejaye, Akin Onalaja and Bola Oluwole, among others.