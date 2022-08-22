The Osun Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, on Monday, granted permission to Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) permission to inspect material used for the July 16, governorship poll.

The tribunal also granted the plaintiffs’ request to electronically scan the voters’ register used for the election, as well as the election ballot papers.

Justice Tertsea Kume, the chairman of the tribunal, while granting the two applications (motion exparte) by the plaintiffs, ordered that Osun governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, be summoned through ‘substitution of service of notice’.

The judge said the notice of summon should be pasted on the notice board of the tribunal.

Earlier, Yomi Aliyu (SAN), the counsel to APC and Mr Oyetola, while speaking on the two applications, said that every effort made by the court bailiff to serve Mr Adeleke the notice of summon failed.

He said the bailiff went to his house at Aisu, Ede, but that the security guards turned the bailiff away after a call was made to someone in the house that directed them not to collect the summon notice.

He said the bailiff explained (in an affidavit presented) that his security was threatened when he went to serve Mr Adeleke the summon notice at his home.

Mr Aliyu prayed the tribunal to substitute the notice of service by pasting it on the notice board of the court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Oyetola and APC are plaintiffs in the suit challenging the victory of Mr Adeleke at the governorship election.

Mr Oyetola and APC joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as respondents in the suit.

(NAN)