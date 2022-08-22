An aide of the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area chairman, Kehinde Oloyede, has died from gunshot wounds, the police in Lagos State have said.

Francis Oguntulu was shot at a birthday party in Oshodi on Friday and he died two days later, Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in Lagos, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Hundeyin added that the matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

According to a statement from the Media Office of Mr Oloyede on Sunday, the deceased was “brutally axed” and shot.

However, the police told this newspaper that they can only confirm he was shot.

‘Loyal staff’

Mr Oloyede described the death of his “loyal staff” as shocking and highly devastating.”

He added that some other party attendees also sustained gunshot injuries.

“Eyewitness account revealed that the gunmen came unmasked and shot at close range at those at the party with many rounds of shot on Oguntulu which left him critically wounded,” the statement read.

“We have lost a loyal, jovial and everly friendly man to the cold hands of death. The death came to us as a rude shock. We appeal to the Lagos Police to unravel the cause of the death and ensure those behind the dastardly act are brought to book to serve as deterrent to those planning evil acts.

“As we mourn Goke, I appeal to our party men and women and all residents of our dear council to remain calm as we have asked the Police to investigate the matter. We will never leave any stone unturned in this case. We will work hand in hand with the Police in the course of their investigations to unmask those behind the act.”

The deceased body has been deposited at the Isolo General Hospital, the statement said.

The aide is survived by aged parents, his wife, three children, and siblings.