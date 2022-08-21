Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun says his faith in the judiciary in respect of the petition before the Osun Election Petition Tribunal on the just concluded governorship election remains firm and unshaken.

Mr Oyetola made the assertions at the annual Photography and Videography Day celebration and raising of a fund for the construction of the association’s N20 million Ultra-modern Hall, on Sunday in Osogbo.

Represented by Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Oyetola said he was confident his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), would reclaim his mandate at the tribunal.

“For now, there is a little setback and challenge, but I want to assure you that we are standing tall and confident of victory.

“With what we have before the tribunal, there is no cause for alarm.

“We believe that by the grace of God, we will glorify God and celebrate our victory.”

The governor thanked the people of the state for their support of his administration since its inception.

He also commended members of the association for standing by his administration, assuring them of the government’s continuous assistance for the growth of their businesses.

In his remarks, the Chairperson of the association, Isaac Adegoke, said that members of the association were direct beneficiaries of the governor’s people-oriented programmes.

Mr Adegoke said members of the association were solidly behind the governor and would continue to support him in prayers for him to emerge victorious at the tribunal.

Also, the Elerinrin of Ile-Ife, Olaoluwa Mudasiru, also the immediate past Chair of the association, commended the governor for his developmental strides in the state.

The traditional ruler also appreciated the governor for his support of the association.

Mr Oyetola filed a petition at the election tribunal on August 5, challenging the outcomes of the July 16 governorship election won by Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

