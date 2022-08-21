A mob has killed a suspected notorious motorcycle thief in the Ilesa area of Osun State.

Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in Osun, said in a statement that the body of the deceased was removed after it was found on Ijebu-Jesa Road on Sunday (Today).

“Today at about 8:30 a.m., the police received information that one Loni ‘m’, surname unknown, was found dead at Iretiayo, along Ijebu-Jesa Road Ilesa.

“Investigation revealed that the deceased, who during his lifetime happened to be a thief that specialises in stealing motorcycles in Ilesa, was killed by a mob while allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle parked by the roadside.

“A team of police detectives that visited the scene, took photographs of the corpse and evacuated it.

“The corpse was later deposited at Wesley Guild Hospital mortuary in Ilesa,” she said

Ms Opalola, however, said no suspect had been arrested yet and that a preliminary investigation is ongoing.

(NAN)