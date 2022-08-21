Roland Nwafor, 74-year-old bus driver

I dreamed of being an engineer, I ended up as a technician.

I am not just a bus driver, but a retired civil servant. I went to technical secondary school in my youth. After the war, I came to Enugu. Luckily for me, I joined the Nigerian Railway Corporation as a technician. From there, I entered technical work. I retired in 2005.

Onyeka Offor, 20-year-old barrow pusher

If I am given an opportunity, I want to be a footballer – whether in Nigeria or abroad. I just want to play football.

Sunday Nwankwo, 43-year-old automobile mechanic

I will still do this mechanic. I don’t need any other work except this mechanic. I did an apprenticeship for 20 years, yet I came back to the mechanic business.

Mechanic is a good work that somebody can learn and be whatever he wishes to be in life. I have asked some of my children what they would like to be, they said it is engineering. But they have not specified whether it is a mechanic business or other fields.

If I have an opportunity, I would love to have some machines and equipment to aid my work.

John Nwoye, 49-year-old vulcaniser

When I was growing up, I planned to become a medical doctor. But because of conditions, I did not have anybody (who could) train me. So, I decided to go and learn how to become a vulcaniser.

Solomon Ubochi, 32-year-old tricycle rider

I would have loved to be a businessman.

I am still planning to be a businessman. I didn’t go far in school. I stopped after secondary school. All my hope was on trading but because of financial difficulty, I had to go into riding tricycle on hire purchase.