Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has given security agencies in the state seven days to unravel the “truth” behind the 20 mummified corpses discovered inside a building in the state.

The governor represented by his media aide, Crusoe Osagie, gave the ultimatum on Friday at a joint press briefing with the police in Benin.

The briefing was to update members of the public on the “alleged ritual activities in the state”.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Wednesday how the police discovered the corpses in a building along Asoro slope, off Ekenhua Road, Uzebu quarters, Benin City.

Out of the 20 corpses, 15 were that of males, three were that of female, and two that of children, according to a police spokesperson in the state, Jennifer Iwegbu.

Three suspects were initially arrested at the scene of the incident, but a Deputy Commissioner of Police in the state, Olawore Oluwole, who spoke at Friday’s press briefing, said five suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Mr Oluwole appealed for calm and assured the residents that the matter was being investigated.

Apart from the mummified corpses, the police recovered generators, gas and oxygen cylinders in the building, Mr Oluwole said.

Like other states in the country, Edo has been grappling with security challenges, particularly, unresolved killings and abduction for ransom.

A Catholic Priest, Christopher Odia, was killed in Edo by abductors in June

An Italian Catholicpriest, Luigui Brena, was abducted by gunmen in the state last month, and was later rescued by the police.

Gunmen, in 2021, intercepted a hearse at the Benin bypass in Edo conveying the corpse of an unidentified man from Lagos to Enugu State for burial and abducted a man.