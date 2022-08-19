The police have advised Nigerians to adopt the idea of installing Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) devices on their business premises and at homes to curb insecurity in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday in Abakaliki by the Spokesperson of the police in Ebonyi State, Chris Anyanwu.

Mr Anyanwu, a superintendent of police, said the device was helpful and had assisted the operations of the police, especially in ensuring the security of lives and property.

He said through the help of a CCTV camera the police were able to investigate and arrest a three-person syndicate which specialised in robbing malls and supermarkets in Ebonyi.

The syndicate also specialised in robbing POS operators and bank customers withdrawing cash within the Abakaliki metropolis, the police spokesperson said.

“They operate on a power bike and armed with pistols.

“They usually enter their targeted shops in the guise of buying stuff, while their rider gang mate lurks around the premises to dispossess customers of their valuables at gunpoint

“Fortunately, luck ran out of them when they robbed a fashion shop at No.19 Udemezue Street, Abakaliki, on Wednesday and they were captured on a CCTV camera.

“On a tip-off, they were intercepted and arrested by the Crack Team of Ebonyi Command. The pistols and the power bike were recovered. Presently, they are helping us with further investigations.

“This is the advantage of installing CCTV cameras in our business premises and homes.

“Adopt this security measure to help the police rid the state of crimes and criminality,” Mr Anyanwu said.

(NAN)