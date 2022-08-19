The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday reserved judgement in a suit filed by Sheriff Oborevwori, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Delta State, challenging a lower court judgement disqualifying him.

During the PDP governorship primary in May, Mr Oborevwori, speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, polled 590 votes to beat his closest rival, David Edevbie, a former commissioner for finance, who polled 113 votes.

Aggrieved by the outcome of the primary, Mr Edevbie filed a suit alleging discrepancies in Mr Oborevwori’s certificates.

He also contended that the PDP violated its constitution in the process of the state congress, which produced Mr Oborevwori.

The plaintiff prayed the court to restrain the PDP from forwarding Mr Oborevwori’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He also prayed the court to restrain INEC from receiving or recognising Mr Oborevwori as duly nominated as the party’s flag bearer.

He further sought a restraining order barring Mr Oborevwori from parading himself as the governorship candidate of the party for the forthcoming election.

The judge, Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, in his judgment on 7 July, held that the suit was meritorious and accordingly granted the reliefs of the plaintiff against Mr Oborevwori.

Dissatisfied, Mr Oborevwori and the PDP filed two separate appeals praying the court to void the judgement of the trial court.

At the court session on Friday, parties in the suit adopted their brief of arguments and a three-member panel of the appellate court led by Peter Ige, reserved judgement.

Mr Ige said a date for judgement would be communicated to all parties.

