The police in Ondo State on Thursday paraded 15 armed robbery and kidnapping suspects alleged to have been unleashing terror on residents in different parts of the state.

While parading the suspects before journalists at the command headquarters, the Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran said eight of them were armed robbery suspects, while seven were arrested for alleged kidnapping.

He said six murder suspects were also arrested just as four persons were arrested for fraud.

Mr Oyediran said a complaint was lodged on Tuesday, the 16th of August, that a group of boys numbering about five led by one Babatunde Adeoye aka Para, shot sporadically into the air and robbed a man of his bag containing a large sum of money.

He said during the robbery, bullets hit one Sakari Yakubu in the back, Basiru Idris on his hand, and Akinbadewa Omolayo on her leg.

Mr Oyediran said the gang leader, Para, had been arrested, while an effort to apprehend other members was ongoing.

He also said one of the three armed robbery suspects who invaded Ago Lisa farm camp on 16 August was also arrested.

They were said to have broken into the house of a complainant and stolen his motorcycle with Registration No, AKR 829 WL.

“Combined efforts of Policemen and hunters led to the arrest of the suspect who was shot on the leg while combing the bush and others took to their heels,” he said.

“Investigation is on and effort is ongoing to arrest other fleeing suspects. The suspect will soon be arraigned in Court.”

The CP further stated that another armed robbery incident was reported on the 4th of August, after one person was attacked along the Owo-Benin expressway near Molenge, by the hoodlums who were on motorcycles and stole from him N2.4million.

“On receipt of the complaint, detectives swung into action and arrested the following suspects: Akeem Adams ‘m’ Aged 32; George Okon ‘m’ Aged 35,” the CP said.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime. A cut-to-size locally made gun was recovered from the suspects. They will soon be charged to court.”

The kidnap suspects arrested include Ilyasu Lawal, 27; Mohammadu Abubakar Sidi, 26; Garuba Bature, 36; Abubakar Dangy, 20; Mohammed Mosere, 25; Yusuf Hamza; and Joseph Audu, 35k.

Mr Oyediran noted that items recovered from the suspects were one AK47 riffle, three locally made cut-to-size barrel guns, one double-barrelled gun, five live cartridges, two face masks, two Jack knives, one LG home theatre engine, one pressing iron, three pairs Lacoste sneakers, and one Adidas sneakers.

Others are one red pullover, one school bag and other items, one toy gun, one Viper pipe, one unregistered Toyota Camry car, one Toyota Picnic vehicle, and one unregistered red Boxer motorcycle.