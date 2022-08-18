Electricity distribution companies on Thursday began to restore power to customers across Nigeria after the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) suspended its strike.

NUEE commenced the strike on Wednesday after it held a protest at the Transmission Company of Nigeria headquarters in Abuja.

The strike threw households and businesses into darkness Wednesday evening, amid complaints by Nigerians from different parts of the country.

The protesting employees were demanding a directive that workers in acting capacity must appear for promotion interviews before assuming roles as assistant general managers.

They also complained about the failure of the authorities to pay former PHCN staff as agreed in December 2019.

Restoration

On Thursday, some of the nation’s electricity distribution companies announced the restoration of power customers within their jurisdictions.

The companies include Abuja electricity distribution company (AEDC), Ibadan electricity distribution company (IBDC), Enugu electricity distribution company (EEDC), and Kano electricity distribution company.

The companies said they were gradually restoring power across their feeders.

“Please be informed that while the Labour action against TCN has been suspended, rebooting the system has to be done stepwise. As of 8.33 am today Aug 18, 22, AEDC received and absorbed only 100 MegaWatts stabilization supply to help restart our system,” the AEDC said in a statement.

The EEDC said “Given the decision reached yesterday evening at a meeting between the Union/striking electricity employees and the Ministers of Labour and Power, restoration of supply has commenced since 00.34hrs. Though this has been gradual, it is hoped that before noon today all EEDC outgoing feeders would have fully been restored”.

The company apologised to customers for the inconveniences the situation must have caused them and commended them for their patience and understanding.

The Ibadan and Kano electric companies delivered similar messages to their customers.

“Following the resolution between the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and other relevant stakeholders, power supply has been restored across our franchise,” the IBDC said.

The Management of KEDCO assured its customers of uninterrupted power supply following the suspension of the industrial action by electricity workers at TCN.

“Around 3:30 pm yesterday TCN resumed wheeling of electricity to Kano DisCo with 40MW and now the wheeled energy has reached 140MW and more is expected in the next few hours,” it said.