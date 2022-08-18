An Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court has remanded a 45 -year-old prophet, Adeleye Akingbaso, for allegedly raping a teenager in Ekiti State.

According to the charge, Mr Akingbaso was alleged to have committed the offence of rape on a 13-year old girl, at Ajowa Area of Ado Ekiti on the 25th July.

In his ruling on Wednesday, the Chief Magistrate, Olu Bamidele, ordered that the suspect be remanded at the correctional centre pending the issuance of legal advice by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A statement by the victim which she made to the police was tendered in court.

“The Prophet is my mother’s friend, he used to sleep in our house. On that day, my mummy left for night duty, but the Prophet slept in our house,” she narrated.

“In the midnight, he woke me and said I had bedwet, I said no.

“He gave me shea butter and salt to rub my private part, I did as he directed. When I woke the second day, I saw him beside me and discovered that I have been raped. He warned me not to tell anybody, because I will run mad.

“He came back the third day, he said, he wanted to renew what he gave me earlier by having sex with me. I ran out of the house and informed our neighbours.

“They called my mother and narrated what happened to her. He was arrested and handed over to the Police”.

Requesting for the remand order, the police prosecutor, Bamigbade Olumide, explained that granting the order will allow police to complete their investigations and forward the duplicate case file to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The case was adjourned to 29th September for hearing.

The case is one in a long list of rape of minors in Ekiti State.

The development has attracted attention from the state government which had adopted the naming and shaming of persons convicted of rape in its bid to discourage the crime.

Justice Commissioner, Wale Fapohunda, had earlier lamented the increase in the cases despite stringent measures taken by the state.