The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the June 18 election in Ekiti, Segun Oni, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of failing to comply with the order of the Election Petitions Tribunal on inspection of electoral material.

Mr Oni is, therefore, threatening to file a contempt charge on the commission for defying the tribunal.

He said he is in the process of filing the contempt charge against the electoral body for allegedly abridging the order of the Election Petition Tribunal compelling it to allow him access to election materials used for the conduct of the poll.

But the commission has denied the allegation, saying it had complied with the order.

Mr Oni is challenging the victory of the governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress, at the tribunal, in Ado Ekiti.

He is asking the tribunal to declare him the winner of the polls, because, according to him, he scored the highest number of valid votes.

He also alleged widespread irregularities during the election in favour of the APC and its candidate.

He told journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday through his counsel, Owoseeni Ajayi, that officials of INEC were not complying with the order of the tribunal, thereby risking a contempt charge.

“We are in the process of filing a contempt charge against INEC,” Mr Ajayi said.

“It will be filed today or tomorrow. It is now left for them to determine whether they want to go to jail or not.”

Mr Ajayi stated that it was distasteful for INEC to be attempting to “frustrate Mr Oni’s case via alleged unbridled partisanship and abridgement of the petitioner’s rights in the matter.”

He noted that after the order was granted on 26th July, Mr Oni, had in a letter dated 30th June, approached the INEC’s Office in Ekiti and requested for inspection and certification of certain documents within its custody.

He said INEC “cleverly” refused to comply with the request.

“The most embarrassing is the absolute disobedience to the Court Order granted on 26th July, 2022 for inspection of materials used in the Election which has been brazenly disobeyed with impunity after more than four visits,” the counsel to Mr Oni said.

“The last time being 15th August, 2022 when we were supposed to jointly inspect with the Respondents’ team.

“The consequence for being a contempnor is there as may be decided through an application for contempt of Court. The Court may presume against the contempnor that what he is hiding or concealing will work against them if tendered in Court.

“It is therefore their choice to either do the right thing or face the consequences of disobedience to court order.

“Court order is jealously guarded. Where you have not appealed against a court order, and you brazenly and deliberately disobeyed it, you become a contempnor and you will face the consequences.

“We are telling those manning the INEC office in Ado Ekiti to be aware of the consequences of their actions. They have conducted election and they ought to allow us access to election materials, this is not strange to the determination of election matters.”.

The lawyer alleged that INEC was trying to frustrate Mr Oni’s petition by putting obstacles in the way.

However, INEC spokesperson in Ekiti, Rolake Odebunmi, denied the allegation

She said the commission had contacted all the parties and had agreed to carry out the inspection next week.