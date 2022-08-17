A divorce-seeking wife, Tawa Olayiwola, on Wednesday, told a Mapo Grade ‘A’ Customary Court in Ibadan, that she had denied her husband sex because he allegedly steals from her.

Mrs Olayiwola, a mother of three, had filed the suit praying the court to dissolve her marriage of 19 years to Ganiu Olayiwola, describing her circumstance as “living in anguish’’

“My lord, I sometimes refuse to allow Olayiwola have sex with me because he doesn’t make me happy whenever he steals my personal belongings.

“Anytime I reject his sexual advances, he brands me a prostitute or being unfaithful.

“He has stolen my property and money many times before and he hasn’t stopped doing so.

”In spite of the fact that Olayiwola doesn’t care about the living condition of the children and I, I managed to buy a television set, but he stole it.

“In fact, I got him arrested when he stole my mobile phone and money, but he denied the theft,” the estranged wife said.

According to the petitioner, Mr Olayiwola has demonstrated no sign of responsibility to either their three children or her.

She claimed that her husband only provided her N1,000 once in six months as feeding allowance, stressing that he had failed in his parental responsibility to his children, which had negatively impacted on their first child.

“His actions have impacted negatively on our first child because the child has now become a nuisance in the neighbourhood.

“Worse still, Olayiwola beats me at the slightest provocation and even destroys the property of anyone who gives me shelter from his brutality.

“I’ve been paying our house rent, please help me recover my money,” Mrs Olayiwola appealed to the court.

Mr Olayiwola, who did not oppose the application for divorce, however, accused his wife of keeping late nights.

He urged the court to grant Mrs Olayiwola’s divorce request, but, however, pleaded with the court to grant him the custody of their first child.

The court’s President, S.M. Akintayo, after listening to the submissions of the parties, directed the couple to produce the three children in court on 30 September.

She subsequently adjourned the matter to 30 September for judgment. (NAN)