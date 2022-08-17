President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of veteran journalist and former Chief Press Secretary to military President, Ibrahim Babangida, Duro Onabule, who passed on Tuesday at 83.

In a condolence message by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja, the president condoled the former military leader, the Nigerian Union of Journalists, and the Nigerian Guild of Editors over the loss.

Mr Buhari noted the contributions of the respected journalist to the development of Nigeria.

He particularly lauded him for his role in stimulating robust debates with insightful articles while working variously as Editor of National Concord and Chairman, Board of Directors of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Mr Buhari prayed that the almighty God would receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.

Mr Onabule was born in Ijebu-Ode of Ogun state on 27 September, 1939.

He attended CMS Grammar School and School of Journalism, London.

Mr Onabule was the National Editor of National Concord from 1984-1985 before he became the Chief Press Secretary to Mr Babangida.

He worked as a reporter of the defunct Daily Express in Lagos in 1961 before he joined the Daily Sketch three years later before returning to the Daily Express.

In 1969, he served as the London correspondent of the Express. In the mid-1970s, he worked for the Daily Times, rising to become a deputy editor.

In May 1985, he was conferred a traditional title – Jagunmolu of Ijebu, Ogun State.

Two years later, he received a foreign honour – Officer of the Order of Mono by the Republic of Togo, and also Officers Cross of the Order of Merit by the Federal Republic of Germany in 1988.

He was also awarded Member of the Victorian Order, UK in 1989.

He was, until his death, a columnist in The Sun newspaper.