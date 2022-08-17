The Kwara Police Command said it has rescued four of the six people abducted in Obbo-Ile and Osi highway in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, on Tuesday in Ilorin.

“We just received a piece of information with regards to the kidnap of six occupants of a Hummer Bus, with registration number Abuja KUJ 613 AA between Obbo-Ile and Osi Road.

“According to the information received, five armed hoodlums attacked the bus at about 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 15 and the incident was reported on Aug. 16 at about 07:30 a.m.

The PPRO said that immediately the information was received, conventional police officers, a tactical team, vigilante and hunters were dispatched to the area for possible search, rescue and arrest of the kidnappers.

He said that the victims’ vehicle, loaded with foodstuffs, was found abandoned but recovered with an empty shell of 7.62mm ammunition.

Mr Ajayi said that the intensity of the pressure on the kidnappers during the search-and-rescue efforts led to their abandoning four of the abductees and who had now been rescued and with the police at present.

He said that the kidnappers, believed to still be in the bush with the two remaining victims, would soon be arrested.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, assured the families of the yet to be released victims that they would be rescued from the custody of the kidnappers.

“Assayomo advised commuters to avoid night journeys, especially on isolated roads,” the statement stated.

(NAN)