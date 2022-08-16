The Nigerian armed forces have killed scores of ‘terrorist kingpins’ in the North-east, North-west and North-central geo-political zones.

The Chief of Air Staff, Oladayo Amao, an air marshal, made the claim on Tuesday in Abuja at a stakeholders meeting on “Communicating government policies, programme and activities.”

He said operations executed in recent weeks through various airstrikes and ground attacks, yielded results because of effective synergy and collaboration between security agencies.

Mr Amao was represented at the meeting by the Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigeria Air Force, Edward Gabwet, an air commodore.

The meeting was organised by the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

“We believe that effective synergy and collaborative efforts with sister services and other security agencies will go a long way in addressing the security threats bedevilling our nation.

“These collaborative efforts between security agencies have no doubt, yielded tremendous results.

“Scores of terrorist kingpins have been neutralised in various airstrikes and ground attacks in the last few weeks in the North-east, North-west and North-central,’’ he said.

He added that NAF also conducted medical outreaches across the country to strengthen civilian-military relations with the host communities.

About 400,000 people benefitted, he said.

Also speaking at the event, NOA’s Director-General, Garba Abari, urged stakeholders in the security sector to explore civilian-military relations to ensure a safe, secure and peaceful Nigeria.

Mr Abari recalled that in December 2021, NOA, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders held a two-day national summit on “Non-kinetic response to insecurity to complement kinetic efforts to stave insecurity.’’

“Today, we are here to explore areas of synergy aimed at deploying effective non-kinetic strategies to stave insecurity in Nigeria,’’ he said.

According to him, the aim is to instigate conversation that will produce ideas that will add value to the recommendations produced at the national summit.

In his remarks, the Director-General, Centre for Early Warning, Chris Ngwodo, said non-kinetic response to insecurity played a critical role in complementing security operations.

He said that the centre would support the design and implementation of the strategies to achieve the desired results.

