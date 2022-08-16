President Muhammadu Buhari has sent best wishes to former military president, Ibrahim Babangida on his 81st birthday.

The former military president, who retired as a general, was born on 17 August 1941.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja, Mr Buhari joined family, friends and associates of the former leader in celebrating another year, heralded by God’s benevolence and mercies.

The president noted the historical role of the former military president in shaping the political and economic development of the country and his counsels to upcoming political leaders.

Mr Buhari prayed for longer life, good health and strength for the

Meanwhile, the former president has called on Nigerians to steer clear of hate speech and other acts capable of causing disunity in the country.

He also advised Nigerians to ignore unpatriotic politicians and individuals whose stock in trade was disrupting the peace of the nation.

This, Mr Babangida said, was imperative as campaigns for the 2023 General Elections would soon commence.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Babangida spoke to journalists as part of activities to commemorate his 81st birthday in his Minna residence on Wednesday.

He said Nigerians should not give up hope over the challenges bedevilling the country saying, “this too shall pass.”

”I plead with us to be patient with one another and be prayerful for God’s intervention in our socio-economic and political activities.

”We need to continue to sensitize people on how to live in peace and harmony for peace, progress and for the continuous existence as a nation,” he added.

Mr Babangida also urged Nigerians to continue to have faith in the unity of the country and remain resolute that Nigeria will get better.

He said: ”If the media and journalists ignore the spreaders of hate, they will not have a platform to pass their messages across.

“You are doing enough to promote the unity of the country. You can change the psychic of Nigerians.

” I implore you to ignore those that preach hate and disunity. Ignore them and don’t bother about them.”

The former president said the media can shape how Nigerians behave, urging, ”you should put in more deliberate efforts to change the Nigerian narrative.

“You can only do this through objective reportage and I like the debate that is ongoing in the media.

”It is giving the people the insight that they need to see. What the media is doing now is very good.”

Appreciating God for seeing him through the years, the elder statesman said that patience is a virtue that has shaped him in the journey of life, while faith has kept him through everything.

“I give thanks to God for keeping me through these years. The lessons I have learnt over the years that have shaped me are patience and respect for every human being.

” Nigerians should learn to imbibe these virtues, “he appealed.

(NAN)