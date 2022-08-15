The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun has confirmed the death of one person in an early Monday morning accident involving a Luxury bus and a truck at Nipco filling station, Mowe, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, told journalists in Abeokuta that 21 others sustained injuries.
Mr Umar said the accident occurred around 5.35 a.m.
The sector commander stated that the accident was caused by speed on the part of the truck driver, who lost control and rammed into the stationary bus.
ALSO READ: Three dead in Abeokuta–Sagamu Expressway accident
He noted that the two vehicles had no registration number.
“The truck driver rammed into the stationary bus and killed the driver of the bus, who was under the bus trying to rectify some faults discovered from the vehicle.
”The bus was going outward Lagos to the Eastern part of the country before it developed (a) fault,” he said.
The FRSC boss stated that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe and the deceased deposited at the same hospital Morgue.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999