Three persons were killed while 10 others sustained injuries in an accident involving a Mazda bus at the Onipepeye area on the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway on Sunday.

Ahmed Umar, FRSC sector commander in Ogun, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

He blamed the accident on excessive speeding as the driver of the bus, marked APP 297 YC, lost control at a bend and somersaulted.

He added that 15 persons were involved in the accident comprising four men, nine women, a boy and a girl, saying that 10 people were injured while two men and a woman died.

Mr Umar said the injured were taken to State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, while the deceased were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

The sector commander commiserated with the families of the crash victims and advised motorists to avoid excessive speeding.

(NAN)