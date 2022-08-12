The police in Osun on Thursday said it arrested three suspected kidnappers while trying to abduct a businesswoman, Falilat Oyetunji, popularly called “Ero Arike”, in Iragbiji town.

Yemisi Opalola, Osun Police spokesperson, made this known in a statement, adding that the suspects attempted to forcefully kidnap Mrs Oyetunji at her residence.

“On Monday, at about 5.45 p.m., upon intelligence, three kidnappers, were arrested while trying to kidnap one Mrs Falilat Oyetunji, a.k.a “Ero Arike” at her residence in Olorunda Temidire Area of Iragbiji.

“However, in the early hours of Saturday, August 6, an informant had gone to inform Oyetunji, that some people, led by her former employee, one Basiru from Iragbiji were arranging and planning to kidnap her.

“Oyetunji came to inform the Police about the plan and operatives of the Anti Kidnapping Squad from Osogbo were detailed for the assignment and surveillance was emplaced.

“The informant too was asked to play along with the kidnappers and on Wednesday, when consummating their plan, men from the Anti Kidnapping Squad swung into action and nabbed the three suspects while their driver escaped with the vehicle.

“Two dane guns, one long knife and one Jack knife were recovered from the arrested suspects,” Ms Opalola said.

She said one of the suspects wounded himself in the stomach with his knife and had been taken to Osun State Teaching Hospital Osogbo for treatment.

She said investigation was, however, ongoing on the incident. (NAN)