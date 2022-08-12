The police in Ondo State have summoned parties involved in the alleged rape of a 500-level student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

The Commissioner of Police, Oyediran Oyeyemi, had earlier ordered a full investigation into the matter, following the confusion that ensued after the alleged victim denied she was raped.

A Twitter user, @SamzyVG, had on Tuesday alleged that Awoyinfa Ipeoluwa, an executive of the National Association of Nigerian Students, was involved in a case of rape. He said Mr Awoyinfa was arrested but that the victim was allegedly paid N300,000 as compensation.

“RAPE: An alumnus of the Federal University of Technology Akure identified as Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, who is also a NANS executive, has been accused of drugging, raping and blackmailing a 500L female student from the Department of Animal, Production & Health,” the post read.

While the issue was trending, the alleged victim broke her silence and told the Punch on Wednesday that the rape story was untrue.

She said she had issues with Mr Awoyinfa, who is her ex-boyfriend, and had to report him at a police station as a result of some issues she wanted to be resolved.

“I had issues with my boyfriend and we broke up,” she said.

“The reason was due to some misunderstanding. I came to report him to the police because of some issues that were going on, I wanted it to end. I reported him after we broke up.”

“Rape? I was very surprised to hear rape online, I don’t even have anything like rape in my statement (at the police station). How is rape coming up?

“It was the rumour of rape that brought me back to the station.

“I have tried to make my story go out online too that there was no rape.”

However, the management of FUTA, in a statement, said it was not officially aware of the development, as no formal report was made to it.

It, however, said it would investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the leadership of NANS has suspended Mr Awoyinfa pending the conduct of an investigation on the matter.

The police spokesperson in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the Commissioner of Police had asked the alleged rape victim and the alleged assailant to report to the command for interrogation.

“The command has invited all concerned parties including NANS executives and the person who posted the story online on the alleged #RAPE case involving an Alumnus and an undergraduate of FUTA,” Mrs Odunlami said in a tweet on Thursday.

“The CP has ordered that a thorough investigation be carried out on the case as the lady involved insisted that she was not raped by her alleged ex-boyfriend as reported on social media.”