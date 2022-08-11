An Ikeja Magistrate’s Court on Thursday ordered the remand of one Chinasa Michael, accused of setting fire to a BRT bus terminal at Oyingbo in Lagos during a protest in the year 2020 over alleged police abuses.

The defendant, 21, who is unemployed and resides at No. 21, Ilogbo St., Apapa Road, Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy, arson, and causing the breach of peace.

The magistrate, M.C. Ayinde, who refused to take the defendant’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional centre until 1 September, pending legal advice.

Mrs Ayinde ordered that the case file should be duplicated and sent to the office of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The prosecution counsel, Segun Oke, told the court that the offences were committed in October 2020 at the Oyingbo BRT bus terminal, Lagos.

Mr Oke said Mr Michael and others at large set the BRT bus terminal on fire during the #EndSars protest.

The offences, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 168, 343 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

