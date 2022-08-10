Towards ensuring that African challenges are addressed by Africans by deploying both human and natural resources the continent is endowed with, a non-governmental organisation is championing the review of educational curricula across Africa.

The group, Prakis Educational Services (Pty) Limited, has criticised what it described as Africa’s adaptation of the curricula of their colonisers saying the system has only built a culture of training Africans for others’ use.

In a press statement, the transnational organisation explained that due to colonialism, most African countries were compelled to copy their colonisers’ curricula to participate in the global world.

The statement, which was signed by the group’s Chief Executive Officer, Aderemi Obilana, was issued ahead of its summit scheduled to hold in Pretoria, South Africa.

Mr Obilana noted that despite liberation, many countries in Africa have not fully decolonised their curricula, adding that the issues with “Africa seeking expatriates from the western countries and continuing to be a consuming and not a producing continent needs to be confronted now.”

The statement read in part: “It’s a known fact that African countries suffered colonialism for centuries, such as in politics, trade, culture, education, etc.

“For over 400 years, African countries were colonised by different European countries, for instance, Mozambique was colonised by Portugal, South Africa by the Netherlands and Britain, Mali by France, Libya by Italy, Burundi by Belgium, etc.

“As a result, most African countries were compelled to copy their colonisers’ curriculum. This practice has been a cause for African states to design their educational curriculum to please the colonisers thinking that it is the right way to participate in the global world.”

International Conference

To address these issues, the organisation is hosting a conference known as “PRAKIS–IEC” for educational stakeholders and interested communities to deliberate and proffer solutions to the educational issues within the African continent.

The conference is in partnership with the African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF), Pan- African Parliament, African Career Development Centre (ACDC), Nigeria High Commission, Pretoria, among other partners.

The organisers noted that the conference will mark the launch of the annual series of PRAKIS–IEC seeking to “create a platform wherein there will be an exchange of ideas, knowledge, and experiences between the education implementers, planners, designers, academics, researchers, ministers of education in African states, African high commissioners, and other stakeholders.”

It noted that a working document will be compiled from the deliberations, resolutions, and recommendations of the conference.

Expected guests

The group said the conference will be opened by Former South African President, Thabo Mbeki, while the Ooni of Ile-Ife in Nigeria, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, will serve as the global royal ambassador.

It said the duo shall be leading and championing the ‘Transformation of Education agenda in Africa’.

It added that the keynote speakers are the President, the Republic of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera; Olu Aina, a Nigerian emeritus professor, among other eminent Africans.