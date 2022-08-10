The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has invited the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to commission the official residences of the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Mr Wike, it was learnt on Wednesday, personally wrote a letter to Mr Gbajabiamila inviting him to commission the Legislative Quarters, built by his administration, on 12 August.

Mr Gbajabiamila is expected to commission the Quarters and assist in handing over the same to the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

It was further gathered that the official residences for the Rivers Assembly members comprise 32 fully furnished 4-bedroom duplexes for each member.

Romance with APC

The timing of Mr Wike’s invitation to Mr Gbajabiamila and other members of the ruling party has continued to generate concerns due to the political situation in the PDP.

Before now, the governor was inviting senior members of his party, PDP, and other senior citizens to commission projects in the state.

Mr Wike had lost the PDP presidential ticket to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in May. The Rivers governor and his supporters are believed to be aggrieved that he was not picked by Atiku as his running mate.

There have been efforts to reconcile the two PDP chieftains.

However, just as the efforts are being made, Mr Wike recently began to invite members of the APC to commission projects constructed by his administration.

In the past couple of weeks, he has hosted several APC chieftains including the Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

On Monday, Mr Sanwo-Olu was in Rivers State to commission Orochiri-Worukwo (Waterlines) Flyover built by the Wike administration.

At the commissioning, Mr Wike took a shot at his rivals saying, “Politics now is no longer just voting for somebody, it is about what you will do for the people of Rivers.”

Both Messrs Sanwo-Olu and Gbajabiamila are close political associates of the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

Ex-governors Abdulaziz Yari and Aliyu Wamamako of Zamfara and Sokoto States, both APC members, are some of the recent visitors to the Rivers State Government House.