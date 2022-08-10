The police in Lagos have refuted a claim by the Nigerian Army that its officers shot a soldier during a face-off in the state last Thursday.

The police in a statement issued on Wednesday its spokesperson in Lagos, by Benjamin Hundeyin, said the soldiers attacked its officers “unprovoked” and kidnapped two of them.

On Tuesday, the immediate past General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Umar Musa, said that preliminary investigations revealed that the police officer shot at the soldier during the altercation which clipped him in the ear but narrowly missed his vital parts.

“The other soldiers reacted to the shot fired by the police officer and this led to their beating the policeman to death,” he said.

The police officers were attacked by the soldiers while controlling traffic in the Ojo area of the Lagos-Badagry expressway.

The soldiers were reportedly driving against traffic and were stopped by the police officers.

But they refused and pounced on the officers, beating them severely leading to the death of a police officer.

Police account

The police described Mr Musa’s account of the incident as “misinformation.”

“The fact remains that on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Trade Fair area of Lagos State, about thirty privates of the Nigerian Army attacked five policemen for stopping vehicles along their lane to pave way for a heavy duty truck joining the expressway,” the statement read.

“After the soldiers had brutalised the ASP leading the team, taken out his magazine, and abducted two Inspectors with their rifles, the next Inspector they attempted to attack fired a single shot into the air – an act that made the soldiers retreat.

“The single shot was into the air. At no point was anyone hit. The Lagos State Police Command challenges the Army authorities to present the soldier allegedly shot.”

The police urged the public to disregard claims by the army general that its officer shot a soldier.

“Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command eagerly awaits the report of the panel of inquiry set up by the Nigerian Army to investigate the immediate and remote cause of the incident,” he said.

“The Command equally looks forward to the fishing out of the soldiers behind the torture and murder of Inspector Monday Orukpe; and the return of two AK47 rifles and three magazines carted away by the soldiers, in line with the pledge made by the Nigerian Army as conveyed by Brigadier-General KN Nwoko during a condolence visit to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Ablabi, fdc.”