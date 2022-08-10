Motorists and passers-by on the long bridge along the Lagos – Ibadan expressway scampered for safety as armed men robbed people of their belongings on Wednesday.
The incident, which occurred between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., on the bridge close to Warewa bus stop, saw people running helter-skelter, according to a video posted on social media.
A commercial driver, identified simply as Joseph, told PREMIUM TIMES that he initially left his bus to run for his life but returned about 25 minutes later.
“By the time I returned to my bus, My passengers refused to return to the bus, they all chose to trek despite my appeal, they didn’t enter the bus neither did they pay me for the distance I already covered.”
Mr Joseph explained that while trying to urgently turn their vehicles, some drivers crashed their cars against the road divider.
“Some of the victims of the attack claimed to have heard repeated gunshots, but I only heard gunshot just once, it sound[ed] like bomb.”
He further added that police officers “eventually arrived the scene but I could not ascertain if any arrest was made.”
When contacted, the spokesperson of the police in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.
“Yesterday in my statement I said it, the CP has ordered a 24 hours surveillance on that particular area of the long bridge, considering the road construction going on there.
“They only escaped by a ‘slim chance’ but we are very sure they will all be apprehended within a short time.”
Mr Abimbola, a Superintendent of Police, however, allayed the fears of the people by telling motorists and residents to go about their daily business without any fear.
He said police officers are on the trail of the fleeing robbers who escaped through a bushy path under the bridge.
