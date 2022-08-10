The Chairman, Enugu State Grassroots Football Managers Association, Christian Oduma, has said that 20 clubs would compete in the state’s U-13 football league.

Mr Oduma told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday that the league would start on 14 August.

He said that the league was shifted from 6 to 14 August by the Enugu State Football Association, because of the Aiteo Cup engagement.

“Enugu State U-13 football league will only feature clubs within the state and not outside, like what we used to see in Federation of Youth Soccer Clubs (FEYSOC) competition.

“The league is part of our yearly programme for football grassroots development and we are ready to accept any assistance from football lovers.

ALSO READ: Nigerian football league gets another sponsor

“Football still remains a tool for unity and means of livelihood; we need to invest much on grassroots football to enhance other grades in football,” he said.

Mr Oduma urged club owners and managers to inform their players and coaches on the rules and regulations guiding grassroots football.

He advised coaches to show good example to their players who always look unto them to succeed.

(NAN)