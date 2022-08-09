The police in Ogun State have dismissed reports that bandits abducted 20 persons at the Kara bridge area of the Lagos-Ibadan highway.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in the state, said there was no report of abduction along the expressway on Tuesday.

He described those spreading the fake news as mischief makers, who always derive joy in causing unnecessary panic in the society.

The police statement came amidst heightened tension over reports of an impending attack by terrorists in the South-west region.

Between last Thursday and Sunday, the Ondo State Security Network, also known as Amotekun, intercepted 320 suspected invaders coming from the northern part of the country.

On Monday, Adetunji Adeleye, the Amotekun commander in Ondo, said 168 of the suspects were hidden under cows and motorcycles inside a truck.

Mr Oyeyemi said the reported abduction on the expressway was “fake news” and urged the public to go about their normal daily activities.

“In view of the road construction work going on in that axis, the commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered 24hrs surveillance patrol of the area to checkmate the activities of hoodlums who might wanted to take advantage of the traffic jams to perpetrate evils,” he added.