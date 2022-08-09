The State House Clinic, Aso Rock, Abuja, said on Tuesday in Abuja that it was committed to promoting the exclusive breastfeeding of babies.

Thompson Olatipe-Taiwo, head of department, nursing of the clinic, said this at Utako, Abuja, at the flag off of its exclusive breastfeeding campaign for babies as part of the international breastfeeding week.

“Breastfeeding is not only safe but very economical and makes mothers go back to normal shape after giving birth,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the event is “Step up breastfeeding, educate and support”.

She said Utako was chosen for the event to achieve a very wide reach of the message given its location in the FCT.

Rakiya Ahmed, coordinator, State House Clinic Breastfeeding Week, urged women to ensure that they exclusively breastfed their babies because of its positive implications for their physical development.

“This year’s breastfeeding week wants us to intensify the support and education of breastfeeding involving everybody that has a stake.

“And, who are the people involved? They are the community, legislators, we that are health personnel, and of course breastfeeding mothers, and the fathers of these babies,” she said.

“We chose Utako community because it is a large community within the heart of Abuja, and home to different ethnic groups in Nigeria including the Gwagis Igalas, Tivs.

“So by interacting with these people, in various languages we will reach our target audiences,” she said.

The highlight of the event was a drama aimed at encouraging exclusive breastfeeding because of its benefits to infants.

