The Ondo State House of Assembly has declared the seats of two lawmakers, Favour Towomewo and Success Torhukerjijo, vacant over alleged anti-party activities.

Mrs Tomomewo represents Ilaje Constituency II in the house, while Mr Torhukerjijo is of the Ese-Odo constituency.

The action of the House on Tuesday is coming against the ruling of an Akure court, which was delivered in August 2020, barring the lawmakers from suspending the lawmakers.

The House acted on letters from the wards of the two lawmakers addressed to the Chairperson of the All Progressives Congress and subsequently sent to the House.

The Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, who made the declaration in a letter read by the clerk of the House, Taye Benjamin, said the seats of the lawmakers have been declared vacant.

The Speaker ordered that the letter be forwarded to the Independent Electoral Commission(INEC).

The lawmakers were among the group of lawmakers led by the former deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji, who worked against the impeachment of the former deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, after he defected from the APC to the Zenith Labour Party to contest the last governorship election.

The lawmakers had been isolated by the leadership of the House, as they battled to survive the onslaught against them over their activities preceding the governorship election.

They were suspended by the House for alleged anti-party activities but had sought the protection of the courts.

Tomide Akinribido, a member of the ZLP, Ondo West, was also part of those persecuted by the House.

Mr Torhukerhijo was expelled by the APC for the same offence after the house had carried out an investigation of his activities.

Mrs Semilore-Tomomewo, on her part, denounced her expulsion, saying she remained a member of the APC.

The lawmakers could not be immediately reached for their reaction to the move of the Assembly.