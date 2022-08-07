The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a trans-border drug dealer, Anietie Effiong, with three drums of crystal methamphetamine, locally called Mkpuru Mmiri, believed to have been imported from India.

The arrested man is said to be a pastor.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Babafemi said the consignment, which weighed 90 kilogrammes, was loaded into a commercial bus with registration number RSH 691XC at Ojuelegba in Lagos.

He said the consignment was intercepted during a stop-and-search operation along Umuahia – Ikot Ekpene Highway on Saturday 6 August.

He added that the dangerous drug, packed 30kg in each drum, was meant for the pastor, Mr Effiong, who was arrested in a follow-up operation at Oron beach in Oron, Akwa Ibom State.

He also added that the recovered meth drums were meant for onward delivery to the Republic of Cameroon.

“This comes on the heels of four seizures of the same illicit substance weighing 4.074kg going to Australia, Indonesia and Philippines.

“This also comes with a 3kg cannabis sativa heading to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates at some courier companies in Lagos.

“The consignments were concealed in body cream, hot burner iron and beads,” he said.

The NDLEA spokesperson quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, Buba Marwa, as commending the officers and men of the command in Akwa Ibom for their recent feats.

(NAN)