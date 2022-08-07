President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his unequivocal condemnation of the attacks against non-indigenes and law enforcement officials by terrorists in the South-east.
The president, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Saturday in Abuja, promised all possible action in conducting a speedy investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.
The president’s reaction came amidst reports of the slaying of six Nigerien citizens and the brutal killing of a number of police officers at their duty posts,
He urged community and religious leaders to “speak more forcefully against the killings, stand up and defend the ethos of our cultural and religious heritage.
“Those who know should point at specific people who did this.”
He expressed his administration’s unwavering commitment to peace and stability in the southeast and the entire country, saying that the reports of killings anywhere were sad and unwelcome.
He offered his condolences to the families of the law enforcement agents murdered and to the government and people of Niger Republic whose citizens were cruelly beheaded by the beastly attackers.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999