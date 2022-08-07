President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his unequivocal condemnation of the attacks against non-indigenes and law enforcement officials by terrorists in the South-east.

The president, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Saturday in Abuja, promised all possible action in conducting a speedy investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The president’s reaction came amidst reports of the slaying of six Nigerien citizens and the brutal killing of a number of police officers at their duty posts,

He urged community and religious leaders to “speak more forcefully against the killings, stand up and defend the ethos of our cultural and religious heritage.

“Those who know should point at specific people who did this.”

He expressed his administration’s unwavering commitment to peace and stability in the southeast and the entire country, saying that the reports of killings anywhere were sad and unwelcome.

He offered his condolences to the families of the law enforcement agents murdered and to the government and people of Niger Republic whose citizens were cruelly beheaded by the beastly attackers.

