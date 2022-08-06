Osun’s governor-elect, People Democratic Party’s (PDP) Ademola Adeleke, has said that he is ready to defend his victory at the election petition tribunal and retain his mandate.

Mr Adeleke said his emergence as governor-elect was entrenched in total compliance with the law and in the will of the people.

His declaration is contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Osogbo by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was defeated at the July 16 election and his party, filed a petition before an election tribunal on Friday, challenging the election’s outcome.

Mr Adeleke, however, claimed that the election was one of the most transparent in recent history in Nigeria, adding that the people’s mandate, freely given against overwhelming odds, would be defended and validated.

He said in the statement that PDP’s Legal Department was taking appropriate action on the petition and called on his supporters to remain calm.

“This divine victory cannot be stolen through the backdoor.

“I urge the good people of Osun, who voted massively to reject bad governance, to remain calm.

“We are doing the needful to defend their mandate.

“We will do all within our powers to ensure judicial validation of our victory as this is an election globally certified as a great advancement in electoral transparency and integrity.

“We also want to reaffirm our faith in the judiciary as a bastion of hope and justice.

“We have unshakeable trust in God that this election petition shall end in another landmark victory for us and the resilient people of Osun,’’ he said.

INEC declared Mr Adeleke the winner of the election on July 17, with 403,371 votes to Governor Oyetola’s 375,027 votes.

(NAN)