The operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Outfit Amotekun have arrested a suspected drug dealer and armed robber in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The suspect, identified as Omoalaba Segun, was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly robbed a POS operator of N420,000 on MKO Abiola Way in the capital.

The Commandant of Amotekun in the state, David Akinremi, who disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, said the suspect confessed to being a drug dealer, and member of the Eiye Confraternity.

“When search was conducted in his house, 151 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered.”

The Amotekun boss said Mr Segun had an accomplice during the robbery, but he is currently on the run.

The suspect was allegedly caught with a locally made pistol.

Narrating how operatives of the corps arrested the suspect, the commandant said, “On 3rd August, 2022, at about 2100hrs, a team of operatives of the Amotekun Corps while on patrol along Moshood Abiola Way in Abeokuta Metropolis was attracted to a scene where a man was being pursued by some members of the pubic at Edward Junction, Leme, Abiola way, Abeokuta.

“The operatives immediately swung into action which led to the arrest of the above suspect.

“On interrogation, he admitted committing the crime and that he came with a member of his criminal gang, name withheld, who escaped with the unregistered motorcycle. The suspect initially gave his name as Sulaiman Abu Musa and that he reside in Oke-Sokori, Abeokuta, only to find out his real name is OMOALABA SEGUN.

“The Corps will, however, continue to trail the escaped accomplice as well as other members of his cult group, whose names he has revealed to us.”

Mr Akinremi vowed that all criminals in the state would be flushed out by Amotekun, with the collaboration of other security agencies.